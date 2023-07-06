Two most wanted persons facing statutory rape charges were apprehended separately by authorities in Puerto Princesa City on July 6.

According to a report from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), the arrested individuals are Joyvill Guzman, a 37-year-old construction worker from Barangay San Manuel, and Jonard Manlapaz, also known as Meme, a 34-year-old farmer from Brgy. Napsan.

Manlapaz was captured by personnel from Police Station 2, led by Police Major Noel Manalo, at approximately 9:20 a.m. in Brgy. Irawan. On the other hand, Guzman was arrested by personnel from Police Station 1 at around 6:00 p.m. in Brgy. San Manuel, as stated in the police report.

Manlapaz’s arrest was made pursuant to a warrant issued on January 17, 2023, by Judge Arlene Bayuga Guillen of Branch 13, Family Court, 4th Judicial Region, of the Regional Trial Court. He faces three counts of statutory rape under Article 266-A, No. 1(D), in relation to Article 266-B (3 counts) as stated in Criminal Case Nos. 42941-42943.

No bail has been recommended for his temporary release.

Meanwhile, Guzman was apprehended by personnel from Police Station 1, led by Police Major Pearl Manyll Marzo, based on a warrant issued by Judge Jocelyn Dilig of Branch 47, 4th Judicial Region of the Regional Trial Court on July 4, 2023.

The warrant is related to Criminal Case No. 43352-43353. Similar to Manlapaz, no recommended bail has been set for Guzman’s temporary release.