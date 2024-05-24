Two employees from different mining companies were arrested yesterday, May 23, in a buy-bust operation against illegal drugs in Barangay Ipilan, Brooke’s Point.

The suspects were identified as Silvestre De Juan, 28, a resident of Brgy. Barong-Barong, and Ronron Tenebro, 27, a resident of Brgy. District 1, in the same town in the southern part of Palawan.

The two, who both transacted with police assets, were arrested around one o’clock in the afternoon at a waiting shed in the area. They were together, and De Juan handed over to the police asset a sachet of suspected shabu in exchange for ₱2,000.

When both were frisked, ₱1,000 cash, a pack of Berlin cigarettes, and a lighter were confiscated from De Juan. Tenebro, on the other hand, was found in possession of another sachet of shabu weighing 0.52 grams.

Because of the arrest of De Juan and Tenebro, the Brooke’s Point police are conducting an investigation to determine if there are other employees of mining companies involved in illegal drug peddling.