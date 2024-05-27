Two men were injured after their altercation turned violent during the early hours of May 25 in Barangay Libertad, Taytay, Palawan.

According to the report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO), the incident occurred at a benefit dance in the area.

The suspect, Raul Garcia, 36, allegedly confronted Roland Dolar, 19, as he was heading home. Dolar reportedly dodged Garcia’s attempt to hack him. Dolar then retaliated, resulting in injuries to Garcia.

When one of Garcia’s companions witnessed the incident, he intervened, grabbed his companion’s bolo, and hacked Dolar.

Both men sustained injuries to their backs and were taken to a nearby hospital.

Another suspect is currently in police custody.