Two individuals were apprehended for their participation in an illegal cockfighting operation during an anti-illegal gambling operation in Taytay, Palawan, on Sunday, July 2.

The personnel of the Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS) conducted the operation, resulting in the arrest of 28-year-old Carlito Bolito and 62-year-old Evenezer Dimalaluan.

The suspects were allegedly involved in an illegal cockfighting activity, locally known as “tupada,” in Sitio Igang, Barangay Poblacion, Taytay, Palawan.

During the operation, the authorities seized five fighting cocks, including two live birds and three deceased ones. Additionally, they confiscated P 500 in bet money and other related paraphernalia found in the possession of the suspects.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody, awaiting the filing of charges for the violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602, which pertains to illegal gambling.