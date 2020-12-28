Two LPAs inside Philippine territory

According to the weather forecast on Monday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Meno Mendoza said that aside from the tail-end of frontal system, two LPAs are also existing within Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Three weather systems, including two existing low-pressure areas (LPAs), will again bring rain showers over the large area of the country, the state weather bureau said.

According to the weather forecast on Monday, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Meno Mendoza said that aside from the tail-end of frontal system, two LPAs are also existing within Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

The first LPA was located at 90 kilometers east of Baler, Aurora while the other LPA was estimated at 235 km northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

“Dahil sa tatlong weather systems, patuloy na nagdadala ‘yan ng mga pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa,” he said.

The Kalayaan Islands and the city of Puerto Princesa will observe a temperature level from 24 to 30 degrees Celsius.

“Ang probinsya ng Palawan, gayon na rin sa probinsya ng Quezon at sa nalalabing bahagi ng hilagang Luzon, magkakaroon pa rin tayo ng maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat hanggang sa malawakan na pag-ulan at thunderstorms na dulot pa rin ng trough ng LPA,” he added.

PAGASA also raised a gale warning advisory over northern Luzon seaboards due to the effect of northeast monsoon, which rough to very rough sea condition will be observed.

