Puerto Princesa City recorded two firecracker-related incidents as the new year began on January 1, 2024, the city police’s “Ligtas Paskuhan” monitoring reported.

Shortly after midnight, around 12:01 a.m., a 13-year-old girl from Purok New Princesa, Barangay Tiniguiban, suffered an eye injury. Her parents immediately took her to the Ospital ng Palawan for treatment of what they thought was a firecracker powder infection.

Police Captain Maria Victoria Iquin, spokesperson of the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO), shared details of the incident, noting that the minor had significant swelling in the eye, prompting urgent hospital care.

Fortunately, after receiving proper treatment, the young patient was released from the hospital.

Another incident occurred at about 12:21 a.m., involving a 26-year-old man from Barangay Maunlad.

He was taken to the Palawan MMG Cooperative Hospital after sustaining a hand injury from igniting a whistle bomb.

The PPCPO said the victim needed a few stitches for his wounds but was also released after his treatment.