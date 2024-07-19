Two individuals were injured in an accident in Barangay Malinao, Narra, at around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18.

The ongoing road construction is being blamed for the incident due to the lack of visible warning devices that could alert the public.

The motorcycle carrying a man and a woman from Quezon was heading towards Puerto Princesa City when the accident occurred, according to a post by Byahe ni Ramon.

“Hindi napansin yung signboard dahil daw walang warning signs bago dumating sa under construction o sa nakasarang daan dahil hindi pa pinapadaan dahil bagong semento pa siya,” according to the post.

The Narra Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) promptly brought the two injured individuals to the hospital.