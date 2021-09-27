The driver of a tricycle and his passenger were injured after colliding with a shuttle van along the national highway in Barangay Oring-Oring, Brooke’s Point at around 6:20 p.m., Sunday, September 26.

The victims were identified as Mutalib Camarih Asdan, 56, and his passenger Clarissa Julaton, 19, of the said place.

Reports from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) said the tricycle was accidentally hit by a Toyota van driven by Ahmadul Lukkong Doro, 19, a resident of Brgy. Saraza, Brooke’s Point, allegedly turned left to avoid the fast-approaching motorcycle from behind and suddenly cut its lane.

The victims were brought by responding personnel of Brooke’s Point Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) to Southern Palawan Provincial Hospital for proper medication and treatment.

- Advertisement -

The vehicles are now under the custody of Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station together with the driver of the van who was unharmed, for proper disposition.