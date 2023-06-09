Two former red fighters in Palawan recently heeded the government’s call for peace after they voluntarily surrendered to the personnel of 401st B Maneuver Company of RMFB.

According to the police report, “Ka Nonong,” aged 49, and “Ka Alex,” aged 44, former members of the NPA in the barrios under KLG-NORTH, SRMA-4E, STRPC, and PLORMMM (UGMO), voluntarily surrendered on June 7 at 11:00 a.m. at the 401st B Maneuver Company Headquarters in Brgy. Poblacion, Taytay.

“Ka Nonong” and “Ka Alex” also surrendered a defaced 38 caliber pistol with a defaced serial number, five rounds of 38 caliber ammunition, two M203 (40mm) ammunitions, one IED component consisting of a blasting cap with a detonating cord attached, and subversive documents.

The surrender of “Ka Nonong” and “Ka Alex” was attributed to the efforts of the intelligence units from 401st B MC RMFB, in cooperation with various police stations and intelligence teams such as Taytay MPS, Dumaran MPS, Roxas MPS, San Vicente MPS, PPCPO City Intelligence Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit, PPCPO Police Station-1, PPCPO Police Station-2, City Mobile Force Company, 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company, Palawan City Intelligence Team of Regional Intelligence Division, CIU-Palawan PCG, 3rd MC MBLT-3, RID MIMAROPA, and RID NCRPO, as stated by the Police Regional Office MIMAROPA.

The surrenderers are currently in the custody and under the supervision of the intelligence personnel from 401st B MC RMFB. They will undergo custodial debriefing, documentation, and receive assistance in the processing of the Enhanced Comprehensive and Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

Meanwhile, the PRO MIMAROPA chief, P/Brig. Gen. Joel Doria, lauded the efforts of the involved police units and the community in this achievement. He also restated his appeal for the peaceful surrender of the remaining rebel members in MIMAROPA.

“This is a product of our commitment to securing our region against the threat of communist terrorism under NTF ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict),” said Doria.

“I urge all remaining CTG members to withdraw their allegiance from the CPP-NDF-NPA because the government guarantees benefits to all former rebels when they surrender.” he added.

