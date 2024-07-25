“Loob, Lalim, Lakas” is this year’s theme of the 20th  Cinemalaya  Independent Film Festival  that will   run from August 2 to 11, 2024.

Competing in the Full-Length Category are: ALIPATO AT MUOG by JL Burgos; AN ERRAND by Dominic Bekaert and Sarge Lacuesta; TUMANDOK by Arlie Sumagaysay and Richard Salvadico; BALOTA by Kip Oebanda; GULAY LANG MANONG (NO MORE THAN VEGGIES) by BC Amparado; KANTIL (TRENCH) by Joshua  Medroso; KONO BASHO by Jaime Pacena II; LOVE CHILD by Jonathan Jurilla; THE HEARING by Lawrence Fajardo and Honee Alipio; and THE WEDDING DANCE by Julius Lumiqued.

Short Feature films in competition include: ABOGBAYBAY by P.Patindol; ALL THIS WASTED SPACE by C. Bringas; AMBOT WALA KO KABALO UNSAY I-TITLE INI by R. Villaverde; CROSS MY HEART AND HOPE TO DIE by S. Manasca; I WAS WALKING ON THE STREETS OF CHINATOWN by R. Capili; MAMA by A. Brizuela; MARIPOSA by M. Tampos; PAMALANDONG SA DANOW (REFLECTION IN THE MARSH) by B. Harani; PRIMETIME MOTHER by S.Calvento; and THE RED TRAILS (AN BAGA SA DALAN) by M. Jolejole and R.  Dolim.

The past winning films in the New Breed category are  Pepot Artista (2005), Tulad ng Dati  (2006), Tribu (2007), Jay (2008), Last Supper No. 3 (2009), Halaw (2010), Ang Babae sa Septic Tank (2011), Diablo  (2012), Transit (2013), and Bwaya (2014).

The winners in the Directors’ showcase are  Donor (2010), Bisperas (2011), Posas (2012), Sana Dati (2013) and Kasal (2014).

The winners in the Main competition are  Pamilya Ordinaryo (2016), Respeto (2017),  Kung Paano Hinihintay ang Dapithapon (2018),  and  John Denver Trending (2019), The Baseball Player  (2022) and   Iti Mapukpukaw (2023)

Eddie Garcia won Best Actor thrice   for ICU Bed#7 (2005 ), Bwakaw (2012),  and  ML (2018)   while Baron Geisler twice   for Jay (2008)  and Donor (2010).

Two actresses won the Best Actress awards twice:  Merylle Soriano  for Room Boy (2005)  and Donor (2010) and   Ina Feleo for Endo ( 2007) and  Sanglaan (2009).

Two persons won the Best Director award twice : Aureus Solito for Pisay (2007) and Busong (2011) while the late Eduardo Roy, Jr  for Pamilya Ordinaryo (2011) and Fuccbois (2019). Roy died last February 21 due to pulmonary embolism.

Roy also directed Quick Change where transgender Mimi Juareza won as Best Actor  in the 2013 New Breed section.

In the Directors’ showcase,   Vilma Santos won Best Actress in Ekstra (2013) while Nora Aunor won the following year for Hustisya (2014) while  there was no winner for Best Actor in 2013.

In 2012, the best actress award was given in the Director’s showcase to  an  ensemble,  Judy Ann Santos, Iza Calzado, Agot Isidro, and Janice de Belen  of Mga Mumunting Lihim. The same happened in the New Breed category in 2007 when the cast of Tribu  grabbed the trophy for best actor award also as an ensemble.

The youngest winner of  best actor award was   Noel Comia,Jr.  for Kiko Boksingero (2017)   when he was then 13 years old followed by  15-year old Jansen Magpusao  for John Denver Trending (2019). 

Other Best Actress awardees  include  Angel Aquino for Donsol (2006) Lovi Poe  for Mayohan (2009).   Eugene Domingo for Ang Babae sa Septic Tank (2011) Ama Quiambao  for Diablo (2012), Irma Adlawan  for Transit (2013), Eula Valdez  for Dagitab (2014), Hasmine Killip  for Pamilya Ordinaryo (2016),  Angeli Bayani for Bagahe (2017), Ai-Ai Delas Alas for School Service  (2018) , Ruby Ruiz for Iska (2019), Max Eigenmann for 12 Weeks (2022) and  Pat Tingjuy for Rookie (2023).

Best Actor awardees also   include Alchris Galura for  Batad (2006),  Baron Geisler  for Jay (2008), Lou Veloso  for Colorum (2009), John Arcilla  for Halaw (2010), Edgar Allan Guzman  for Ligo na Ü, Lapit na Me (2011), Kristoffer King  for Oros (2012), Dante Rivero for 1st ko si 3rd (2014) , Tommy Abuel for Dagsin (2016), Tommy Alejandrino for The Baseball Player (2022) and  Mikoy Morales for Tether (2023)

Only short films competed in 2015, 2020 and 2021.

Although it did not won the Best film award in 2005, “Ang Pagdadalaga ni Maximo Oliveros” by  fellow UP alumnus Auraeus Solito became one of the icons of indie films.

I have been watching Cinemalaya  since it started in 2004, or 20 years ago, which is held annually at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) and various cinemas.

My passion in watching Cinemalaya films perhaps is an offshoot of my exposure to experimental films during my college years in the late ‘80s and ‘90s at the UP Diliman where I saw several highly sensitive and political films.

The  UP Film Center served as a venue to screen films free from censorship as some of them were even banned from commercial viewing.

Some of the films I saw included Lino Brocka’s “Maynila, Sa Mga Kuko ng Liwanag” (1975) and “Bayan Ko: Kapit sa Patalim” (1985), Ishmael Bernal’s “Himala” (1982), Mike de Leon’s “Sister Stella L.” (1984), and Marilou Diaz-Abaya’s “Karnal” (1984) and whose daring works portrayed revolt, labor unionism, social ostracism, and class division.

(Peyups is the moniker of the University of the Philippines. Atty. Dennis R. Gorecho heads the Seafarers’ Division of the Sapalo Velez Bundang Bulilan Law Offices. For comments, e-mail info@sapalovelez.com, or call 09175025808 or 09088665786.)

