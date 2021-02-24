Two arrested in Sta. Monica drug buy-bust operation

Two individuals were arrested during a drug buy bust operation in Purok Pagkakaisa, Brgy Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa City

Operatives of the Puerto Princesa City Police Station 1 (PS1) together with the City Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF) arrested two individuals in an anti-illegal drugs buy-bust operation in Purok Masigla, Barangay Sta. Monica on Monday, February 22.

The suspects were identified as Eduardo B. Canino, 50, considered as high value individual (HVI ) in the regional level, and Reynan H. Ramboyong, 31.

They were arrested inside Canino’s house after selling drugs to a police officer who posed as buyer.

“Sila talagang dalawa ang pakay namin sa operasyon. Nakabili tayo sa kanila ng one heat sealed transparent plastic sachet believed to be shabu, may nakumpiskang P3,000 din, and then upon search, another two sachets pa ang nakuha natin sa kanila,” said P/Capt. Aron Elona, chief of the PS1.

Elona added that they have been monitoring the suspects for a long time, especially Canino.

“Si Canino ay mako-consider natin na priority high value individual sa regional level at si Ramboyong naman ay street level individual (SLI). Na-monitor natin sila, actually, matagal na lalong-lalo na si Canino,” Elona said.

“Pareho silang first time nahuli pero since namo-monitor nga natin ang kanlang illegal activities, lalong-lalo na si Canino, although hindi pa siya nahuli dati ay listed na siya as HVI. Hindi lang siya agad nahuli dahil madulas talaga siya,” he added.