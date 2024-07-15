Two individuals were apprehended on July 13 at around 11:30 a.m. after they allegedly robbed a man who was resting at a store located in front of the Capitol on Rizal Avenue, Puerto Princesa City.

The victim, identified as Edwin Casuga from Narra, Palawan, had been taking a break at the store and placed his belt bag beside him on a seat. Initial reports from Police Station 1 indicate that while he was resting, Michael Echanova, 39, a tricycle driver from Barangay Bagong Silang, struck up a conversation with him.

During their interaction, Melissa Lanada, 37, from Zone 2, Bucana, Barangay Iwahig, subtly approached and discreetly opened the belt bag that was resting beside Casuga. She allegedly extracted two cellphones—a Vivo and a Redmi—along with ₱5,000 cash, after which both suspects swiftly departed, leaving Casuga alone at the store.

Authorities conducted an operation and later arrested Echanova and Lanada, charging them with theft.

Recovered from Lanada’s gray belt bag were a black Redmi Android cellphone and ₱1,500 in cash.

The arrested suspects are currently being held at Police Station 1.