Personnel from the newly established Police Station 3 detained two individuals implicated in the unlawful transport of petroleum products along the South National Highway in Barangay Luzviminda, Puerto Princesa City, on March 8.

A report from the station said that during a checkpoint operation in the area, two were detained—a 30-year-old resident known as “Romel” and a 49-year-old known as “Fersaudi.”

Authorities confiscated a Hyundai H-100 (conveyance vehicle) and 31 containers of diesel from the suspects, with a total value of ₱60,450.

The suspects are currently held in police custody, awaiting charges for violating Presidential Decree No. 1865, which pertains to the illegal trading of petroleum and petroleum products.