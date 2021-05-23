Checkpoints around Magsaysay town were imposed by the local government to prevent the spread of COVID-19. | Photos from MIATF, PNP and Mayor's Office

Two areas in Magsaysay town placed under ECQ

Two areas in Magsaysay were placed under localized lockdown on May 20 after the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 approved the town’s request due to the presence of the deadly disease.

The lockdown will remain until June 2, 2021, over Purok Caramit and Purok Naga in Barangay Rizal. The resolution for the purpose was passed by the Magsaysay Municipal Inter-Agency Task Force (MIATF) after COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the areas.

Under the resolution, the areas will strictly operate within its community quarantine classification as determined by MIATF Magsaysay .

A MIATF team was also formed to continuously implement the localized lockdown, and intensify contact tracing activities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

In an earlier post on its official Facebook page, the Municipal Health Office said because of recent confirmed cases in the town, areas adjacent to the critical zone are automatically declared as containment and buffer zones and will be placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ ) and General Community Quarantine (GCQ) based on Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of Community Quarantine in the Philippines with Amendments as of May 6, 2021.

