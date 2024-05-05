Police conducted a raid on a cockfighting arena in Brgy. Iraan, Aborlan town, on May 3, resulting in the arrest of two individuals, one of whom is a minor.

The arrested individual was identified as alias Mark, 30, a resident of Brgy. Sagpangan, along with a minor who also resides in the same town. Meanwhile, 10 individuals managed to flee during the raid, according to authorities.

The Aborlan Municipal Police Station said they received information about an ongoing cockfighting activity in the area. They immediately proceeded to the location, where they found approximately 12 people, who scattered and escaped, while the two individuals were arrested.

During the operation, three fighting cocks, cash amounting to ₱2,470, various paraphernalia, bags, and a motorcycle were confiscated, and are now under the custody of the Aborlan Municipal Police Station.