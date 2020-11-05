Twin astronomical events on Palawan skies this November

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), a Leonids meteor shower will be seen at its peak on November 17 while a penumbral lunar eclipse will be visible in the skies on November 30.

The state weather bureau said two astronomical events – an eclipse and meteor showerv- are lined up in the heavens this November.

PAGASA said that one of the most prolific meteor showers is the Leonids and its radiance is in the constellation Leo, which is located in the eastern section of the sky at dawn.

“Unlike the previous years where it produced hundreds of meteors, astronomers and experts do not predict many meteors this year,” the state weather bureau said.

Around 15 meteors might occur in the late hours of November 17 until dawn of the following day.

The Leonid meteor shower is created by bits of debris left behind by the repeat passages through the inner solar system of comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle.

Aside from the meteor shower, a penumbral eclipse of the moon will also be observed in the Philippines.

As explained by PAGASA, the penumbral eclipse occurs when moon passes through the faint penumbral portion of earth’s shadow. The eclipse will begin when the moon enters penumbra at 3:32 pm and ends at 7:53 pm.

