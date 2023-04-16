Water utility firm, Tubig Pilipinas Group Inc. (TPGI), is set to build its first septage treatment plant in Palawan, particularly in the island town of Coron, within the year as it aims to expand its business operations and provide potable water to areas outside Metro Manila.

In partnership with the Coron Rural Waterworks and Sanitation Association (CRWASA), the project seeks to broaden TPGI’s service connections in Coron as they target an increase in service connections in the municipality from 400-500 to 1,000-2,000 through the water improvement project, said TPGI’s Chief Operating Officer, Mark Roxas.

The septage treatment plant will be used to clean human waste and wastewater by removing sludge and keeping disease-causing organisms from entering the environment, in an attempt to lessen the adverse effects of tourism.

“Having wastewater treatment infrastructure is critical for top tourist destinations, such as Coron, as this protects natural resources, such as beaches and wildlife from pollution and contamination. We want our tourist areas to be enjoyed by future generations as well. When we supply water, there are other processes for the protection of the environment,” said TPGI’s President, Ryan Yapkianwee.

He also stated that the construction of the Coron treatment plant is part of the company’s goal to provide clean water to 100 million Filipinos outside Metro Manila, noting that 57 million Filipinos still lack access to reliable and safe water sources.

Yapkianwee added that the firm has secured funding from one of the country’s top conglomerates and expects to close a foreign-backed environmental, social, and governance (ESG) fund in the coming months.

TPGI collaborates with CRWASA and the local government in Coron to protect the municipality’s primary water source. The construction of the septage treatment plant is expected to cost “a few hundred million pesos.”

The firm aims to help reach underserved communities and contribute to the environment and social impact through its ESG funds.

