The Coast Guard District Palawan (CGD-Pal) has installed two radio communication systems in Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park last September 20 aimed to boost the park’s security operations.

CGD-Pal said it has set up a Very High Frequency (VHF) while its Weapons, Communications, Electronics, and Information System Command (CGWCEISC) also installed one Icom M506 radio in coordination with the Tubbataha Management Office.

The Coast Guard said the new equipment in the park expanded the radio communications coverage that communicates with arriving tour boats as well as vessels transiting the area. It also improved the park security in terms of conducting radio challenges against watercrafts entering its vicinity, enhanced its maritime domain awareness through the built-in Automatic Identification System (AIS); and responding to emergencies through the Digital Selective Calling (DSC) feature.

The newly-installed VHF radio in Tubbataha is one of the 30 VHF radios positioned in different coast guard stations, sub-stations, and clearing outposts in Busuanga, Cuyo, Cagayancillo, Balabac, Pag-asa Island, Parola Island, and Panata Island.

Another VHF radio being operated by CGD-Pal will be installed in Mangsee Island, Balabac town.

