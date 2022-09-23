- Advertisement by Google -

The country’s land mass has not yet been directly impacted by Tropical Storm “Karding” but Southern Luzon and the Visayas have received rains from the southwest monsoon.

According to weather specialist Benison Estareja, Karding was estimated to be 1,235 kilometers east of Northern Luzon on Friday, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80 kilometers per hour (kph).

It is moving westward at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour. It’s expected to make landfall on Sunday.

“Kung mapapansin natin, unti-unti na itong bumibilis. At pagsapit ng madaling-araw ng Linggo ay malapit na ito sa Cagayan Valley,” he said.

Due to Karding, light to moderate rains with periods of heavy rain will be experienced over Batanes, Isabela, and Cagayan beginning Sunday.

The tropical cyclone wind signal (TWCS) No. 1 may be raised Friday evening over eastern and northern Central Luzon.

Moderate to rough seas over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon will be observed at 1.2 to 3.5 meters.

