Tropical Storm “Khanun,” now officially named “Falcon,” has entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), posing potential hazards to the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Saturday morning that as of 4:00 a.m., the center of Falcon was located approximately 1,360 km East of Central Luzon, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h near the center and gusts reaching up to 80 km/h.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said the storm is moving in a west-northwestward direction at 15 km/h, with its extent of tropical cyclone winds reaching up to 700 km from the center.

While its current intensity doesn’t warrant the hoisting of wind signals, the southwest monsoon, already enhanced by Tropical Storm Egay over mainland China, is expected to be further intensified by Falcon this weekend. This combination will bring occasional to monsoon rains over the western portions of Luzon and Visayas in the next three days. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious and vigilant.

Additionally, elevated or mountainous regions may experience heavier rainfall, increasing the risk of flooding and rain-induced landslides, particularly in areas highly susceptible to these hazards. Localities that have already experienced considerable rainfall in recent days should be especially cautious.

Coastal areas along the western seaboard of Luzon, the eastern and southern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern and western seaboards of Visayas are also under a Gale Warning due to the enhanced Southwest Monsoon and Tropical Storm Falcom. Sea travel for small seacrafts is considered risky, and mariners are advised to remain in port or seek safe harbor.

PAGASA predicts that Falcon will move generally north-northwestward today and tomorrow, turning northwestward on Monday. The storm is expected to remain over the Philippine Sea and far from the Philippine landmass throughout the forecast period.

There is a possibility that Falcon may exit PAR between Monday afternoon and Monday evening, but may subsequently approach the Okinawa Islands of the Ryukyu Archipelago and the east coast of China.

As it consolidates, shifts in its track forecast remain possible, and it is expected to intensify over the next three days. The storm is forecasted to become a typhoon tomorrow afternoon or evening and reach its peak intensity on late Monday or early Tuesday.

The public and disaster risk reduction and management offices are urged to take all necessary precautions to protect life and property. Residents in highly or very highly susceptible areas should heed evacuation and other instructions from local officials. To stay informed about severe weather conditions specific to their areas, individuals are advised to monitor products issued by their local PAGASA Regional Services Division.

PAGASA will issue the next tropical cyclone bulletin at 11:00 AM today to provide further updates on Tropical Storm Falcon’s movement and intensity.