Try SM’s ‘Work from Mall’, enjoy free WiFi

For a minimum spend of P100 worth of food and drinks from participating tenants at SM City Puerto Princesa, mallgoers may avail themselves of the perks in working from the mall.

Starting September 25, 2020, freelancers and those employees with work from home arrangements with their organizations can enjoy free WiFi, charging area, and comfy ambiance while working at SM City Puerto Princesa.

Patrons may enjoy some sweet delights over coffee at Divine Sweets Bakery & Café and Sabie Bakes, or get energized with their favorite fresh bakes of BreadTalk and Dunkin’ Donuts. Sumptuous meals to complete one’s day are also available at the House of Thai and McCoy’s Pizza House.

Located at the 2nd Level, near Kultura, facilities to aid work from malls are placed for customer convenience. Each desk station is provided with charging outlets.

Centralize your work and life at the heart of it all only at SM City Puerto Princesa.

