Tropical storm to enter Philippines area Friday

The tropical depression outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has intensified into a tropical storm and is expected to enter under the severe tropical storm or typhoon category, according to Wednesday’s official forecast.

According to weather specialist Joey Figuracion of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the tropical storm with an international name Surigae was recently located at 1, 195 kilometers east of Mindanao as of 03:00 pm monitoring.

It has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and with gustiness of up to 90 kph. It is moving northwestward at 10kph.

“Wala naman siyang significant na epekto pa sa ano man bahagi ng ating bansa pero ‘yong trough nito o ‘yong extension ng serkulasyon ay magiging cause ng severe thunderstorm diyan sa bahagi ng Mindanao. Generally, ang buong kapuluan ngayong gabi ay asahan na generally fair weather condition pa rin ang mararanasan pero malaki ang tiyansa ng mga severe thunderstorms sa Mindanao maging sa Visayas,” he said.

The weather system will be named Bising, the second storm in the country for 2021 as it entered PAR on Friday. On Monday, it is expected to be at 725 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

“Habang papalapit siya ay inaasahan din na lalakas itong si Surigae. Itong bagyo ay kikilos pahilaga hilagang-kanluran hanggang hilagang kanluran, slightly ay hihina ito ngayong araw hanggang bukas ng umaga sa kaniyang pagkilos. Babago ang kaniyang pagkilos, bahagyang bibilis, maaaring tuloy-tuloy ang paglakas nito sa mga susunod na araw,” he said.

The tropical storm remains less likely to directly affect any landmass of the country within the next three days. However, its trough or extension of its circulation will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over the Mindanao area, some parts of Visayas, and at the eastern part of southern Luzon on April 16.

Considering the uncertainty in the track forecast, a westward shift in the current forecast track may result in potentially significant impacts over the aforementioned areas over the weekend onto Monday, PAGASA added.

The state weather bureau said that the sea condition over seaboards surrounding the province will be a slight to moderate condition, which is safe for sea transportation even for small fishing vessels.

“Kung palayuan ang inyong pangingisda at maaaring matagal na nasa laot kayo, huwag niyong salubungin ‘yong area dito sa silangang bahagi ng Mindanao at Visayas dahil may paparating tayong bagyo. Delikado dahil magiging masungit na ang kondisyon ng karagatan diyan sa silangan ng Visayas at Mindanao sa mga susunod na araw,” he said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts