The weather system outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has become a super typhoon and will hit on Wednesday evening.

According to the 5 p.m. weather bulletin released by PAGASA, the super typhoon with the international name “Hinnamnor” was estimated at 1,485 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon. It has sustained winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 230 kilometers per hour. The pressure at its center is 935 hPa.

The super typhoon is moving westward at 30 kph over the sea south of Japan. This tropical cyclone could keep getting stronger over the seas south of Japan, reaching a peak speed of 195 kph.

It is forecast to turn west-southwestward on Wednesday, August 31. It will be named “Henry” once it enters PAR, and further deceleration is forecast to occur as it turns southwestward over the northern Philippine Sea. It will remain almost stationary from Friday to Saturday.

The weather bureau added that the extent of tropical cyclone winds of Hinnamnor may continue to expand in the coming days as it moves towards the northern Philippine Sea. PAGASA is considering putting up a tropical cyclone wind signal (TWCS) over the northernmost part of Luzon if this tropical cyclone enters the PAR.

It may also bring rough seas over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon starting late Thursday, September 1, or early Friday. PAGASA warned that such conditions could be dangerous for those operating small boats.

Aside from Hinnamnor, PAGASA is also monitoring tropical depression “Gardo,” which was estimated at 1,185 kilometers east of extreme Northern Luzon. It has maximum sustained winds of 55 kph and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving west-southwestward at 15kph and is unlikely to directly affect the weather and sea conditions in the country. It is forecasted to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 24 hours.

The next tropical cyclone advisory will be issued at 11 p.m.

