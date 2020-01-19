Tricycle operators, advised to look for ‘other means of income’

Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron addresses public concerns during the consultation held on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Lheila Dagot//Philippine Information Agency)

This, after the city government held a public consultation with the different tricycle operators and drivers association (TODA) resulting in a consensus, establishing alternative routes for the implementation of the national law issued by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Mayor Lucilo R. Bayron on Saturday encouraged tricycle operators to find “other means of income” as the city green lights the ordinance banning tricycles along the national roads.

“Noon pa man, sinasabi ko na sa inyo na hindi permanente ang pagta-tricycle,” Bayron talked to the drivers and operators saying, “Hindi lahat ng problema ng commuter at ng driver ay masosolusyonan, meron talagang magsasakripisyo.”

Tricycles, including those for private use and delivery, will be prohibited along Rizal Avenue; national highway traversing Junction 1 to Santol Road, and the national road from Adventist to Jesus is Lord (JIL).

Bayron proposed to the tricycle operators and drivers the possibility of investing in a multicab saying, “Ang tricycle, hindi permanente sa lungsod na umuunlad. Alam kong wala naman tayong pera para sa ganoon.”

“Itong alternate route, para hindi kayo mabigla habang pinapatupad natin ito at habang naghahanap ng ibang hanap-buhay,” Bayron added.

Some commuters expressed dismay, pointing out the burden, especially for the market-goers and deliverymen who will have to walk across several blocks along different junctions.

“Delivery boy ako ng Lazada at Shopee at tricycle ang gamit ko. Halimbawa, lalabas ako sa Pablico Road papuntang Divine Mercy, mas mahihirapan ako,” a certain citizen pointed out.

“Palagi ako namimili. Pano ‘yon? Maglalakad ako bitbit pinamili tapos multicab at sasakay ulit ng tricycle?,” another asked.

Bayron remained firm on the decision to change the tricycle route saying, “Sa una lang ito magiging problema. Kailangan natin magsakripisyo at magkompromiso. Darating ang araw na magkakaroon din tayo ng matinong sistema, halimbawa na lang sa multicab, na halibawa pwede naman pala multicab papasok dito sa Manalo.”

The City Council is staged to file the ordinance next week for its possible target implementation in February.

Under the Local Government Code, city and municipal mayors, through the Sanggunians, are authorized to regulate the operation of tricycles within their territorial jurisdiction, subject to the guidelines prescribed by the Department of Transportation.

DILG memorandum circular Nos. 2007-01 and 2011-68 prohibiting tricycles on national highways was first discussed in 2007, taking 13 years before finally coming into an agreement for its implementation in the city.

About the Author Romar Miranda is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.