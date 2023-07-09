A wanted individual identified as Erick Sombeto, aged 33 and working as a tricycle driver, was arrested in Barangay Villa Libertad, El Nido for alleged frustrated murder.

The arrest was carried out on July 7 during a joint operation of law enforcement authorities.

Sombeto’s arrest was made based on a warrant issued by Judge Anna Leah Y. Tiongson Mendoza of Branch 164 of the Regional Trial Court dated March 17, 2023.

The warrant was specifically issued in connection with the crime of frustrated murder, and the case has been assigned Criminal Case Number ROX-23(3)-43108-RX. To secure his temporary release, a recommended bail amount of P200,000 has been set.

Sombeto is under the custody of the El Nido Municipal Police Station (MPS).