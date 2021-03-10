Trapped marine turtles rescued

The Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) together with City ENRO, DENR–CENRO and PENRO retrieved 12 Green Sea Turtles (𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘰𝘯𝘪𝘢 𝘮𝘺𝘥𝘢𝘴) and one Hawksbill Turtle (𝘌𝘳𝘦𝘵𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘭𝘺𝘴 𝘪𝘮𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘢) in Barangay Mangingisda last March 1.

Responding to a report they received last February 27, PCSDS composed a team that was immediately sent to the barangay and rescued the turtles trapped in a fish corral near Matahum Beach.





Divers from the team cut the net of the fish corral, which measures approximately 15 meters deep, from top to bottom, to create a large opening. The divers swam around the bottom of the corral and managed to set free the sea turtles through the gap made in the net of the fish corral.

The team then identified and categorized the turtles according to size and age and found out that four green turtles are juvenile, for are sub-adult and four adults.

Several adult Green sea turtles were stressed due to starvation after being trapped there for days.

The Green Sea Turtles and Hawksbill Turtle are listed as “Critically Endangered” species under PCSD Resolution No. 15-521. If you happen to find any wildlife creature within your vicinity, please report it immediately to our office thru hotline numbers 0935-116-2336 (Globe/TM) and 0948-937-2200 (Smart/TNT). You may also send a message to our Facebook page for your concerns.