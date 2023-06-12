Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has unleashed its might on the global box office, earning $171 million during its opening weekend worldwide.

Paramount Pictures International said in a statement that the film has emerged as a dominant force in the Philippines, debuting at No.1 and capturing a substantial share of the market.

As the seventh installment in the Transformers franchise, Rise of the Beasts introduces a new chapter in the epic saga, where Optimus Prime and the Autobots forge an alliance with the Maximals. Together, they wage a thrilling battle to safeguard both Cybertron and Earth from the ominous threat of Unicron and the Terrorcons.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts takes audiences on a globetrotting adventure in the ’90s, blending action and spectacle that have captivated moviegoers worldwide.

Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, it delivers a visually stunning experience, Paramount Pictures said. Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber, and Jon Hoeber contributed to the screenplay, which is based on Hasbro’s Transformers™ Action Figures.

Produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian, and Duncan Henderson, the film features an ensemble cast, including Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwe, Peter Cullen, Ron Perlman, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, Liza Koshy, John DiMaggio, David Sobolov, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Pete Davidson, and Cristo Fernández.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is distributed in the Philippines by Paramount Pictures through Columbia Pictures.

About Post Author