Traffic enforcer in Sofronio Española mauled after issuing ticket

Sofronio Espanola — A local traffic enforcer is filing assault charges against two men who are relatives of two minors who he had earlier ticketed for a motorcycle driving violation.

The town police identified the two suspects as brothers Riyad and Raffy Balahim, who allegedly assaulted him along with two other minors following the incident in Pulot Center on July 10.

According to P/SSg. Noel Fabrigas, case investigator of the Sofronio Espanola Municipal Police Station, traffic enforcer Ronnie Tabasa had flagged two minors riding a motorcycle with an illegal open exhaust pipe.

Fabrigas said that after issuing a violation ticket to the minor who was driving the motorcycle, they left but eventually came back with two relatives who confronted him about the citation.

“Kasama na ang tatay ng angkas at isang Raffy Balahim din at doon na naganap ang pagsakalay sa enforcer,” Fabrigas.

He said that when Tabasa was assaulted by the two men, the two other minors with them joined in.

Fabrigas said the Municipal Social Welfare Development Office (MSWD) is handling the case of the two minors.

