Oct 8, 2020

Trace Together at SM

Oct 8, 2020 Press Release

Through its web-based contact-tracing app called Trace Together, SM invites all its stakeholders to scan QR codes found at all SM properties’ entrances, common areas, and stores.

The SM Group of companies supports the Philippines’ efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 through community-driven contact tracing at SM properties.

At SM City Puerto Princesa, a dedicated free wifi @SM_TraceTogether may be used for logging in at tracetogether.ph.

Here are 3 easy steps to aid the contract-tracing initiatives of the government and SM:

  1. SCAN the QR code found at the mall’s entrances, common areas and stores
  2. DECLARE your health status
  3. ENTER EVERYWHERE and enjoy a safe dining and shopping experience at SM City Puerto Princesa!

To participate in the collective national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, Trace Together was created to address the tedious, repetitive, and often unhygienic process of filling out multiple paper forms every time a customer visits a tenant. Trace Together provides a unified platform for all tenants to use free of charge.

In compliance to existing data privacy laws, SM stores all personal information in a secure server and must, by law, DELETE this data after 30 days. It will only be extracted upon request from authorized government agencies after a strict and thorough approval process.

For more information, visit the FAQ of Trace Together at www.tracetogether.ph.

