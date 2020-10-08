Trace Together at SM

The SM Group of companies supports the Philippines’ efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 through community-driven contact tracing at SM properties.
Through its web-based contact-tracing app called Trace Together, SM invites all its stakeholders to scan QR codes found at all SM properties’ entrances, common areas, and stores.
At SM City Puerto Princesa, a dedicated free wifi @SM_TraceTogether may be used for logging in at tracetogether.ph.
Here are 3 easy steps to aid the contract-tracing initiatives of the government and SM:
- SCAN the QR code found at the mall’s entrances, common areas and stores
- DECLARE your health status
- ENTER EVERYWHERE and enjoy a safe dining and shopping experience at SM City Puerto Princesa!
To participate in the collective national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19, Trace Together was created to address the tedious, repetitive, and often unhygienic process of filling out multiple paper forms every time a customer visits a tenant. Trace Together provides a unified platform for all tenants to use free of charge.
In compliance to existing data privacy laws, SM stores all personal information in a secure server and must, by law, DELETE this data after 30 days. It will only be extracted upon request from authorized government agencies after a strict and thorough approval process.
For more information, visit the FAQ of Trace Together at www.tracetogether.ph.
