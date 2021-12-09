Bring the magic of Christmas to your home with toys your kids will wish for, love, and hug. Thinking of what will bring so much joy to the little ones? The Toy Kingdom, the amazing toy store, lists its Top Toys for the holidays.

There are the gift sets from well-loved brands – Barbie, Peppa Pig, and LOL – that will bring a big smile to both big and little girls; as well as DIY toys for Pretend Play like GO Glam U-nique Nail Salon. Other great stocking stuffers: surprise toys from Itty Bitty Pretty Tea Party, LOL, and Present Pet pup that will be on any child’s wish list.

Toys inspired by your kids’ favorite TV shows such as Cocomelon, and Blippi and blockbuster movies such as Harry Potter Wizarding World and Jurassic World will transport them to the world of make-believe.

Fun with Funko Pop! Marvel Eternals characters Thena, Sprite and Gilgamesh.

Be enchanted with Wizarding World Magical Hogwart’s Castle.

Wizarding World adventures await you with this Magical Minis Ron and Ginny Weasley Friendship Set.

Develop your preschooler’s fine motor skills with CAT Junior Crew Fix-It Phillip truck.

Blippi Mini vehicles.

Cuddle and interact with Blippi My Buddy Blippi Talking Plush toy.

Motorized Range Rover

Capture the excitement of the Hotwheels Stunt on Fire Track.

Motorized Ford Raptor.

ZURU’s Itty Bitty Prettys Tea Party Surprise comes with over 20 surprise toys inside that are perfect for your little girl’s tea party.

Present Pets Pup is an interactive self-unboxing toy puppy that comes to life.

LOL Surprise Deluxe Present Surprise Series 2 has fun surprises for your Slumber Party

Stay at-home and style your nails with Cool Maker GO GLAM U-nique Nail Salon.

Squeeze the cheeks of this My Squishy Little Dumplings to pop out more than 50 unique reactions and personalities as they light up and make sounds.

Sing-along with this Cocomelon Yellow Musical School Bus.

Peppa Pig Ice Cream Truck.

Jurassic World Roar Attack Baronyx Limbo Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur .

VTech Touch and Learn Activity Desk for toddlers.

1The Barbie Color Reveal Doll series is an exciting way of unboxing doll, each with a different combination of eye color, hairstyle, skin tone, sparkly bodice and glitter-molded legs.

Have fun playing Santa as you complete the list and visit the nearest Toy Kingdom store or register your wish list via Toy Kingdom's Call to Deliver services at 0917.5578797 and have a personal shopper assist your kids to select virtually their favorite toys. Check out the Toy Kingdom's Christmas Toysgether Catalog at www.toykingdom.com.ph .