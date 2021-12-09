Bring the magic of Christmas to your home with toys your kids will wish for, love, and hug. Thinking of what will bring so much joy to the little ones? The Toy Kingdom, the amazing toy store, lists its Top Toys for the holidays.
There are the gift sets from well-loved brands – Barbie, Peppa Pig, and LOL – that will bring a big smile to both big and little girls; as well as DIY toys for Pretend Play like GO Glam U-nique Nail Salon. Other great stocking stuffers: surprise toys from Itty Bitty Pretty Tea Party, LOL, and Present Pet pup that will be on any child’s wish list.
Toys inspired by your kids’ favorite TV shows such as Cocomelon, and Blippi and blockbuster movies such as Harry Potter Wizarding World and Jurassic World will transport them to the world of make-believe.
Have fun playing Santa as you complete the list and visit the nearest Toy Kingdom store or register your wish list via Toy Kingdom’s Call to Deliver services at 0917.5578797 and have a personal shopper assist your kids to select virtually their favorite toys. Check out theToy Kingdom’s Christmas Toysgether Catalogat www.toykingdom.com.ph. Follow ToyKingdomPH on Facebook and Instagram.