Six foreign tourists and four local residents were rescued by the Roxas Municipal Disaster and Risk Reduction Management Office (MDRRMO) and Palawan Rescue Roxas Operation Center as their van veered off the road and fell on a creek along the National Highway in Purok 5, Barangay Tagumpay, Roxas, Palawan on Wednesday, January 3.

Based on police report, the Toyota Hi-Ace Passenger Utility Van, driven by Adrian Demohina, 34 and Christopher Empig, 47,was traveling from El Nido to Puerto Princesa City, veered off the road during a sharp curve, falling and submerging into the water.

All 10 sustained minor bruises and injuries while both drivers were unharmed.

Roxas MDRRMO promptly responded to the scene, attending to the injured passengers and transporting them to Palawan Rescue Roxas Operation Center at Barangay Magara, Roxas, Palawan.

According to Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS) the extent of damages to the vehicle remains undetermined, as it still sits at the site of the incident.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the mishap.