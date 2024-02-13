Tourism stakeholders in Palawan’s southern corridor recently met with the City Tourism Department to discuss a planned reopening of the air route between Puerto Princesa and Kota Kinabalu.

In a statement, the Malaysian delegation stressed that re-establishing air connectivity will prove advantageous for both borders, fostering increased movement of people and enhancing trading activities.

The delegation included Labuan Chamber of Commerce (LCC) Chair TS Daniel Daughty, Sabah Cross Border Trade Association (SCBTA) president Razanah Paimin, and Sabah Economic Advisory Council (SEAC) members Benjamin Golimbi and Dr. Rayner Pailus.

City tourism chief Demetrio Alvior informed the Malaysian stakeholders that his team is conducting an ongoing study to facilitate the resumption of the flight.

“Ino-open ng Malaysia if we are still willing to resume ang Kota Kinabalu-Puerto Princesa City flight. Ang sabi ko naman, very willing tayo,” Alvior said.

The city government welcomed this development as it aligns with Puerto Princesa’s strategic vision to boost tourism and economic activities, emphasizing the city’s commitment to fostering partnerships beyond its borders.