Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco showed a keen interest in the proposal presented by the mayors of Coron and Busuanga towns in Palawan to enhance the tourism industry in their areas in the Calamianes.

Mayor Mario Reyes of Coron and Mayor Elizabeth Cervantes of Busuanga paid a visit to the Department of Tourism (DOT) Central Office on January 16, where they discussed with Secretary Frasco several key aspects related to the development of tourism in their respective municipalities.

Their proposals include matters of accessibility, infrastructure development, the training of tourism workers, ensuring tourist safety, and active participation in tourism expos.

Frasco welcomed the mayors’ suggestions, underscoring the potential for tourism growth in Coron and Busuanga, considering Palawan’s reputation as a tourist destination.

“I am recognizing, at the same time, Coron and Busuanga’s great potential for tourism development since Palawan is a globally recognized tourist destination,” Frasco said.

Frasco also expressed her eagerness to collaborate with local chief executives, with a particular focus on sustainable practices. These initiatives include improving water quality, wastewater management, and enhancing infrastructure to promote tourism.

She said the response Reyes and Cervantes, and other local officials in attendance demonstrated their readiness to work with the DOT to further foster the growth of tourism in the Calamianes in northern Palawan.

Notable attendees at the meeting included DOT Undersecretary Shahlimar Hofer Tamano, Directors Paulo Benito Tugbang and Roberto Alabado III, Head Executive Assistant Glenn Albert Ocampo, Busuanga Vice Mayor Elvin Edonga, and representatives from the private sector.