The Filipino egg dish, tortang talong, has earned the most stars among food reviewers on the website Taste Atlas, naming it as the best egg dish in the world.

Earning a 4.7-star rating, the Filipino dish topped the list due to its versatility.

“Inexpensive and quickly prepared, tortang talong can be enjoyed at any time of day as a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner,” the website noted.

The Filipino eggplant omelette dish toppled Eggs Benedict from the USA and Spanish Tortilla de Patata at 4.2, Japan’s Omurice at 4.1, China’s Century Egg at 3.8, and the Scotch Egg of England at 3.7.

Balut, an exotic dish also from the Philippines, was named worst, earning the lowest rating of 2.7 stars.

