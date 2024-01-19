A farmer who was considered the number one most wanted at the municipal level has been apprehended by authorities after a court-issued warrant was served in connection with a case of frustrated murder.

The individual identified as the most wanted person was known only as Alias Vince. He was apprehended on January 18 in Barangay Candawaga, Rizal town, Southern Palawan.

Alias Vince was arrested by personnel from Rizal MPS, in collaboration with PIU PALPPO, based on a warrant dated January 12. This was issued by Judge Ramon Chito Mendoza of Branch 165, Fourth Judicial Region, Regional Trial Court in Brooke’s Point.

Alias Vince is currently facing charges of frustrated murder under Criminal Case No. 23-01611-RZL, with a recommended bail bond set at ₱200,000 for his temporary release.

He is now in the custody of the mentioned MPS for documentation and further legal procedures.