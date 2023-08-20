Toring Soldan Likbong, ranked No. 5 in the Municipal Level Most Wanted List, has been apprehended.

The Palawan Provincial Police Office (PPO) said his arrest occurred on August 18 in Barangay Tiniguiban, Puerto Princesa City.

The PPO said Likbong, a 47-year-old farmer from Brgy. Samariñana, Brookes Point in Southern Palawan, had evaded authorities for an extended period. His capture was the result of a joint operation involving the Roxas Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Provincial Intelligence and Detective Management Unit (PIDMU), 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), Provincial Investigation Unit (PIU), 401st Brigade Military Police, and the Palawan Highway Patrol Team (PHPT).

His arrest was based on a warrant issued on February 9, 2022, by Judge Emmanuel Quial Artazo of Branch 14 of the Regional Trial Court in Taytay.

Likbong faced charges of violation of Republic Act 9851, Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity, under CC No. 41842, with a recommended bail of P120,000.

He is also facing charges for violation of Republic Act 10364, or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2012, under CC No. 41843, with no recommended bail.