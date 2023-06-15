Local police apprehended the second most wanted individual in the province in an operation at Sitio Suring II, Brgy. Pangobilian, Brooke’s Point on June 13.

According to a police report, Kerwin Ampas, also known as “Nilo,” aged 27, was arrested during a law enforcement operation conducted by personnel from the Brooke’s Point Municipal Police Station, in collaboration with the Regional Intelligence Unit 4B, Palawan PPO Provincial Intelligence Unit, 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, and PALCIT Tracker Regional Intelligence Division.

The arrest of Ampas was made based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 165 in Brooke’s Point, Palawan. The warrant pertained to three counts of violating Sec 10 (A) of R.A 7610. Bail has been recommended for each count, amounting to P80,000.

Currently, the arrested individual is in police custody and will be turned over to the issuing court for further legal proceedings and appropriate disposition.