Nov 9, 2020

Tonyo spares Palawan

Nov 9, 2020 Aira Genesa Magdayao

The weather disturbance was already reported to be outside the Philippine territory early Monday morning.

Image from windy.com

Tropical depression “Tonyo” did not cause any damage or disruption of public services in Palawan, according to the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO).

The PDRRMO said it previously activated its Operations Center for tropical depression Tonyo in addition to its functions as an operation center for COVID-19 response.

The PDRRMO said they are in close coordination with PAGASA, Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) for the monitoring of the status of weather condition, ports and suspension of coastal activities.

The PDRRMO also assured availability of the prepositioned goods in different towns.

 

 

WP Post Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao

is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.

