Tonyo moves away from PAR; Ulysses maintains strength

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said in a 5 a.m. live forecast that Ulysses has maintained its strength at the Philippine seaboard and Tonyo has further intensified into a tropical storm (TS) while leaving PAR.

Tonyo is out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) as of 5 a.m. Monday morning, while the low pressure area (LPA) that entered Sunday, now called Tropical Depression (TD) Ulysses, continues to maintain its strength.

Tonyo is forecast to continue moving generally westward over the West Philippine Sea (WPS) towards the southern portion of Vietnam.

“Si Tonyo ay tuluyang lumakas at naging ganap na tropical storm, samantalang napanatili ang lakas ng bagyong Ulysses. Si Tonyo ay patuloy na lumalayo ng bansa pero nasa loob pa rin ito ng PAR. Nasa karagatan pa rin ang bagyong Ulysses at nasa layong 800 kilometers east ng Surigao city, Surigao del Norte,” he said.

Based on all available data, Tonyo was estimated at 675 kilometers (km) west of Calapan city, Oriental Mindoro with maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 80kph. It is moving westward at the speed of 30 kph.

While tropical depression Ulysses was estimated at 800 kilometers east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte with maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 55 kilometers per hour. It is moving northwestward at a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

“Sa kasalukuyan, walang nakataas na tropical cyclone wind signal sa alin man bahagi ng ating bansa. Bukod sa dalawang bagyo, ang tail-end of cold front ay nakakaapekto sa extreme northern Luzon,” he said.

The City of Puerto Princesa will experience temperature levels from 24 to 31 degrees Celsius while Kalayaan Islands will observe 25 to 30 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA also released a gale warning over Kalayaan Islands, whose seaboard may experience up to 4.5-meter high sea waves that would be dangerous for sea travels.

