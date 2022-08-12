- Advertisement by Google -

The Kpop song “Left and Right” by BTS member Jungkool featuring Charlie Puth is TikTok’s most used Kpop song, with 5.2 million videos using or dueting the track.

Six weeks after its release, the song has become popular on this social media site, with TikTokers from all over the world dancing to the “Left and Right” dance challenge.

In the Philippines, the song gained popularity with celebrities like Alden Richards and Andrea Brillantes, to name a few, for their dance covers of the hit song.

“Left and Right” has also been Spotify Philippines’ most streamed song for 6 consecutive weeks after its release.

The hit song topped Kpop songs “Way Back Home” by Shaun with 4.7 million videos and Lisa’s “Money” with 4.5 million videos.

