Carina, internationally known as Gaemi, has reached tropical storm level, according to the state weather bureau’s report earlier at five in the afternoon.

In Palawan, some areas are expected to experience rain accompanied by thunder and lightning.

PAGASA weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda reported that Tropical Storm Carina was last spotted 630 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

“May taglay itong lakas hangin na 65 kilometers per hour, malapit sa sentro nito, at pagbugso na umaabot sa 80 kilometers per hour. Patuloy itong kumikilos pa west northwestward sa bilis na 15 kilometers per hour,” Jorda reported.

She stated that according to the satellite imagery available, TS Carina is still over the ocean and remains distant from the Philippine landmass, thus it has no direct impact on any part of the country.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression (TD) Butchoy already exited the country’s area of responsibility at 9 a.m. Currently, it is located approximately 545 kilometers west of Iba, Zambales.

Butchoy is carrying wind speeds of 55 kilometers per hour near its center, with gusts reaching up to 70 kilometers per hour. It is currently moving northwest at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour.

The weather system continues to enhance the southwest monsoon, or habagat, which will bring scattered rain showers, lightning, and thunderstorms tonight in parts of Palawan, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, Antique, and Negros Occidental.

“Doble ingat pa rin sa mga areas na aking nabanggit dahil posible pa rin silang makaranas ng mga malakas na pag-ulan dahilan itong enhancement sa southwest monsoon,” she said.

In Metro Manila, as well as in other parts of the country, PAGASA expects isolated cases of rainfall.

Carina will continue moving northwestward, but will slow down. It is expected to remain offshore and far from the Philippine landmass for the next five days.

Regarding its intensity, Jorda said the tropical storm is projected to reach the severe tropical storm category by Monday (July 22) and escalate to the typhoon category by Tuesday (July 23).

The possibility of rapid intensification is not ruled out, as it could strengthen significantly in a short period of time, reaching the typhoon category by July 23. The forecasted location for Carina in the next 24 hours is approximately 470 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

“Kahit walang direct na effecto ngayong araw o hanggang bukas (itong bagyong si Carina, pati na rin ang dating bagyong si Butchoy, ay patuloy naman nilang na-enhance yung southwest monsoon o habagat. Kaya inaasahan natin na sa may western section ng Luzon ay makakaranas pa rin ng scattered na mga pag-ulan o yung mga kalat-kalat na mga pag-ulan na may kasama pag-kidlat at pag-kulog,” she said.