Local authorities arrested three wanted individuals in separate law enforcement operations conducted on March 5 in Palawan.

Police reports said the apprehended individuals include alias “John Erick,” 19, a resident of Brgy. Cabugao, Coron, Palawan, who was arrested in Brgy. Poblacion 1, in the same town, on charges of statutory rape based on a non-bailable arrest warrant issued by Branch 163 of the Regional Trial Court.

Alias “Junzenth,” 39, a resident of Libis Road, Brgy. San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City, was apprehended on Tombaga Street, Brgy. Tagburos, also in the city.

He was arrested based on a warrant from Branch 2, Municipal Trial Court in Cities, Puerto Princesa City.

Meanwhile, alias “Richard,” 35, a resident of Marvelyn Village, Purok Matapat, Brgy. San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, was arrested in Brgy. Irawan, for the crime of robbery under Article 302, Paragraph 1 of the Revised Penal Code as amended by Section 80 of RA 10951. Branch 1 of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities issued a warrant, which led to the arrest.

The arrested individuals are currently in police custody and will be turned over to the appropriate courts for further legal proceedings.