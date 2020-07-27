Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Palawan

Meanwhile, Dr. Fidel Salazar, municipal health officer (MHO) in Aborlan town, said that a returning locally stranded individual, who is currently quarantined in Puerto Princesa, is the town’s first COVID-19 positive patient.

Three confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday evening, raising the total tally in Palawan province to 79 with only 27 active cases.

In a report from the regional office of Department of Health (DOH), a first local transmission case was reported in Sofronio Española town.

The patient is an asymptomatic 33-year-old male who has no travel history. The history of exposure of the male patient is still “unknown”. His result was received on July 18.

Dr. Rhodora Tingson, municipal health officer (MHO) in Sofronio Española, when asked for further information, said they have yet to verify the report from the regional office as no such patient information was recorded in the locality.

In Coron, Dr. Allan Guintapan, the municipal health officer (MHO), told Palawan News that a 42-year-old male cargo vessel crew member is this town’s latest COVID-19 positive patient.

“Arrived in Coron [on] July 20, with cough and colds. [He was] reactive on rapid diagnostic test (RDT). Swab collected [on] July 22, positive result,” Guintapan said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Fidel Salazar, municipal health officer (MHO) in Aborlan town, said that a returning locally stranded individual, who is currently quarantined in Puerto Princesa, is the town’s first COVID-19 positive patient.

“Female ito, naka-quarantine sa Puerto at wala dito sa Aborlan pero dahil tagarito siya, record natin ‘yon,” Dr. Salazar said.

The Palawan province has recorded a total of 79 confirmed cases, 27 of which were active, with 51 recoveries, and one death.

The municipality of Sofronio Española has five active cases, Brooke’s Point and Cuyo have four each, while Coron and Puerto Princesa has three active cases each. The neighboring towns of Taytay and Roxas have two active cases each, while Busuanga, Rizal, Dumaran, and Aborlan have one active COVID-19 case each.

(With reports from Ruth Rodriguez, Ruil Alabi, and Jane Tumalac)

