Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Palawan raided a suspected drug den armed with a search warrant, resulting in the arrest of three individuals on Abad Santos Street corner Valencia Street in Barangay Masipag, Puerto Princesa City, at 10:25 p.m. last night, June 24.

The suspects apprehended were identified as Ramil Batun Galang, 56, alias “Ramil,” allegedly the maintainer of the drug den, and his visitors Neil Manongol Ponce De Leon, 53, and Edwin Valdez.

Seized from the location were 13.77 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱93,636; another plastic containing 4.22 grams worth ₱28,686; one sachet weighing 0.87 grams valued at ₱5,916; and one sachet weighing 0.68 grams valued at ₱4,624.

Authorities also confiscated three pieces of foil strips, four plastic toothers, four lighters, a weighing scale, tissue papers, a BPI passbook, four packets of transparent plastic sachets, a roll of aluminum foil, plastic sachets suspected to contain shabu, and an improvised wooden sealer.

The three individuals face charges for violations under Sections 6, 7, 11, and 12 of Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.