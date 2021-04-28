April 28, 2021

The SM Store Puerto Princesa is open for pickup and delivery

By Press Release | April 28, 2021 at 8:00 pm

The SM Store Puerto Princesa continues to serve its customers despite being temporarily closed thru their Call to Deliver.

They cater customer orders from baby needs, supplies, apparel, shoes, bags, accessories, hardware, and home essentials with the help of their personal shoppers.

Customers may place their orders and queries by calling #143SM or #14376 or chat with personal shoppers: http://bit.ly/CTD-Messenger from 9AM to 6PM.

Enjoy P200 off when you purchase at least P2,000 plus free delivery with a minimum purchase of P3,000 until May 2, 2021.

Pag-ibig Members also get P300 off* at #TheSMStore Puerto Princesa on April 26 to 30 via #SMCalltoDeliver with a minimum P3,000 single-receipt purchase upon presentation of Pag-ibig membership card.

For more updates, visit the SM City Puerto Princesa Facebook Page

