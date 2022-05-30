Pressured to submit a freshly written piece for my column today, I found myself reading my diary entry in 2015, which is apparently a reflection about a talk I watched from a famous online portal.

Though it is an eight-year-old piece, I felt that the lesson is still applicable and relatable today. So here it is.

This talk was delivered by Tai Lopes, a successful businessman, who said that we should spend a third of our time with those we can mentor, a third with those on our level, and a third with those who can mentor us.

I agree with the principle. Spending time with those who need our experience and expertise is not only a humanitarian act but also a chance to develop and enhance our talents. Sharing with other people what we have will not hurt us, but instead help us discover more and improve what we already know. Remember, we can learn from those we thought were “below” us because they will teach and show us the real lessons of life, without pretenses.

Sharing our time with those people on our level would help us balance our lives. They are our colleagues who will maintain our status and keep us informed of what’s happening around us. We need them because we work with them, and they show us the reality of our situation and the circumstances that we are in. They offer us a different perspective on things that we’re dealing with at the moment.

Sometimes, the people on our level are our personal critics and detractors, too; sometimes they pull us down because of the many things and many reasons that they themselves do not understand. But most of the time, these are the people who would inspire us to move faster and exert a little more, and not to be content with the situation. They motivate us to go out of our shell and show them our real worth.

The last group of people is those who would teach us that life has more to offer. They will show us the possibilities to dream and dream a little bigger and higher. We need them to keep us going and keep up learning, for life is a continuous process. They are the ones who would tell us that there’s more that we can do. They will make us realize that what we have been doing is our worst and that the next step that we have to take in our lives will be our best.

The people above us would show us how they would efficiently approach and overcome challenges in the best way possible based on their experience. They would consistently remind us to not be contented with mediocrity because mediocrity is an illness that kills our talents and creativity. As Henry Ford said, “mediocrity is the worst enemy of prosperity”.

As I end, let us reflect and begin to build our troika leading to a more successful and fulfilling life. Remember: the rule of thirds!