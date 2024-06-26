Calling all skincare fanatics! The cult-favorite cleanser from Hello Glow’s best-selling Advanced Rejuvenating Set is finally here in a standalone format! For years, you’ve clamored for a bigger size of this deep-cleansing, yet oh-so-gentle facial wash, and Hello Glow has listened. Introducing the Hello Glow Low pH Hydrating Cleanser – a high-tech innovation that will transform your cleansing routine.

What Makes This Cleanser Different?

Forget harsh cleansers that leave your skin feeling stripped and tight. The Hello Glow Low pH Hydrating Cleanser is a game-changer. Packed with safe and clinically proven ingredients, it nourishes, hydrates, and refreshes your skin without the drying after-effects.

This isn’t your average cleanser. It boasts a powerhouse of advanced actives:

4% Prebiotic Sorbitol – Locks in moisture for all skin types.

Hyaluronic Acid – The anti-aging hero, providing deep hydration.

Hydrating Sugar Complex – Combats dryness and keeps your skin feeling comfortable post-cleanse.

Triple Ceramide Complex & Phytoshpingosine – Strengthens your skin’s barrier for ultimate protection.

Multivitamin Jojoba Spheres – Packed with Vitamins C & E for a healthy glow.

But that’s not all! This gentle, low-pH cleanser also features:

Urea & Allantoin – Soothe and protect your skin.

Cocamidopropyl Betaine – A gentle cleansing agent that removes impurities without irritation.

PHA Gluconolactone – Exfoliates and brightens your complexion.

Green Tea – Rich in antioxidants to combat free radical damage.

Cholesterol – Strengthens your skin barrier for a healthy, youthful appearance.

Free of SLS and harsh fragrances, the Hello Glow Low pH Hydrating Cleanser provides a pleasant cleansing experience that’s suitable even for the most sensitive skin.

More Than Just Cleansing

Hello Glow’s founder, Denice Sy, emphasizes, “There’s nothing like this on the market! This cleanser is expertly formulated with a unique blend of actives that deliver a multitude of benefits beyond just cleansing.”

Originally designed for the Hello Glow Advanced Rejuvenating Set, this cleanser was formulated to combat the damaging effects of “rejuv” sets popular in 2020. It offered a gentler, more effective way to achieve true rejuvenation.

“Real rejuvenation is about restoring your skin’s youthful health,” says Denice. “Hello Glow’s Low pH Hydrating Cleanser cleanses effectively while repairing and strengthening your skin barrier – all in one step!”

The Gentle Revolution Continues

The Hello Glow Low pH Hydrating Cleanser is the second product to be released as a standalone formula from the powerhouse Advanced Rejuvenating Set. This follows the success of their Ultralight ++ Matte Sunscreen SPF 50+ PA+++.

Ready to experience the gentlest, most effective cleanse of your life? Grab the Hello Glow Low pH Hydrating Cleanser (120g, Php 220) at their online flagship stores on Shopee, Tiktok, and Lazada, or visit physical outlets like Watsons, SM Beauty Department Stores, and other leading department stores nationwide!

For more information about Hello Glow, follow them on @helloglowofficial on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook and @HelloGlowPh on X (formerly Twitter).