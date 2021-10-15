The Final Pitch, the Philippines’ first and only business reality TV show, will debut its seventh season on CNN Philippines on October 24 at 9 p.m., with reruns on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. and Saturdays at 5:30 p.m.



The 10-episode series, hosted by show creator John Aguilar, will feature aspiring entrepreneurs and startups with business solutions ready for the country’s transition to the new normal, who will have the opportunity to pitch their innovative ideas to a diverse panel of investors looking to fund and back their initiatives.



With its theme “virtual edition,” the show offers a hybrid setup where the investor judges will virtually interact with the contestants as they pitch their businesses on-location at The Final Pitch studios. The new season also aims to encourage Filipinos to pursue entrepreneurship and continue with their plans despite the current pandemic surge.



“We want to make a statement with this season that just because there is a pandemic and a delta variant out there, it doesn’t mean that we should stop conducting businesses, trying to look for solutions, and even making a living. This is also a very aggressive call out for entrepreneurs with solutions for all of the challenges we face and to those who had their businesses particularly adapted to the new normal,” Aguilar said.



This year’s distinguished panel of investor-judges include Dennis Uy, Chief Executive Officer of Converge ICT Solutions; Bernard Dy, Cauayan City Mayor; Ricky Villarante, Chairman and CEO of 8Ventures; Rose Ong, Senior Executive Vice President – COO of Wilcon Depot; and David Almirol, Founder & CEO of Multisys Technologies Corporation.



The Final Pitch ultimately aims to continue its mission to make an impact in nation-building. However, considering the pandemic’s current dilemma, the show now wants to focus on nation rebuilding.



“Before, we used to always emphasize nation-building, but with the challenges we continue to face, we realize that it is first and foremost a collective nation rebuilding effort. That’s the focus of this season— to give a break to these entrepreneurs and introduce them to the right people who may be in a position to help them, whether it’s through funding, resources, or network,” shared Aguilar.



All contestants went through a virtual business mentorship with selected business mentors, namely Dean Bernales, Managing Director, Uniquecorn Strategies; Patt Soyao, Managing Director, Icon Executive Search; and Hiyasmin Neri-Soyao, Managing Director, Shoppertainment Live.





ABOUT THE FINAL PITCH



The Final Pitch is a reality TV show where viewers see the coming together of the best and brightest startup entrepreneurs, and investors and business leaders searching to back and support their enterprises. The idea was spawned to create a platform to not just serve as a guide and inspiration to those who will trek the long and winding road of entrepreneurship, but for investors to find and invest in the ones they are willing to back. The Final Pitch is produced by independent television production company Streetpark Productions Inc., producer of the longest-running real estate and construction show Philippine Realty TV, also on CNN Philippines. For more information, visit http://www.thefinalpitch.ph.



