Nearly 20% of young Filipinos between the ages of 15 and 24 have thought about taking their own lives, according to the latest Young Adult Fertility and Sexuality Study in 2021 conducted by the University of the Philippines Population Institute with support from the Department of Health. This alarming statistic highlights the urgent need to address mental health concerns in the community. But where do we begin in addressing this pressing issue in mental health?

The prevalence of mental health issues is rooted in societal stigma and the lack of proper education and awareness surrounding mental health. According to Rivera & Antonio (2017), stigma towards people with mental illnesses in the Philippines is rampant, and there seems to be a lack of sensitivity in referencing mental health issues. This lack of sensitivity indeed contributes to the culture of silence and shame surrounding mental health, which prevents individuals from seeking help and support.

Truth be told, how many of us have been told, “Nasa isip mo lang yan. Wag ka mag overthink” when facing mental health problems? This statement reflects the prevailing stigma and lack of understanding surrounding mental health. Others would even tell someone who is mentally struggling to “snap out of it” or “think positive,” dismissing the complexity of mental health issues.

Another line used to brush off mental health concerns is, “Kulang ka lang sa dasal,” which is a common phrase that many Filipinos hear when they open up about their mental health struggles. This phrase, which translates to “You lack prayer,” perpetuates the perception that mental illnesses are a result of spiritual shortcomings rather than legitimate medical conditions. This prevailing stigma and lack of understanding surrounding mental health in the community creates significant barriers to accessing appropriate care and support for individuals struggling with mental health issues.

In Palawan, mental health remains a pressing concern, especially among young people and the impoverished population. Adding to the high cost of mental health is the constant stigma and discrimination faced by individuals with mental illnesses. For some, reaching out or talking about mental health is an act of “pagpapapansin” or doing it for the “clout.”

However, the reality is that mental health problems are prevalent and should not be dismissed or trivialized. How many people in Palawan suffer in silence, afraid to seek help or share their struggles due to the fear of being judged, ridiculed, or misunderstood? How about those morning or middle-of-the-day news of suicide cases in the province? Are these not enough reasons to acknowledge and address the pressing issue of mental health in the community?

As a result of this dismissiveness in mental health, people silently suffer from mental health problems alone and without appropriate support. This lack of awareness and understanding perpetuates the cycle of silence and suffering, as individuals feel ashamed or embarrassed to discuss their mental health challenges openly. At the same time, the minimization and invalidation of mental health problems discourage individuals from seeking professional help and hinder the development of appropriate mental health care services.

On the other hand, and to be fair, while it is important to acknowledge the cultural context and stigma surrounding mental health in Palawan, it’s also essential to consider that there are cultural and religious beliefs that play a significant role in coping with mental health issues. For many individuals, prayer and religious practices provide comfort and support during difficult times. The phrase “Kulang ka lang sa dasal” may not always be dismissive but rather an expression of a belief system that offers hope and guidance in dealing with mental health struggles. As Milner et al. (2019) assert in their study, spirituality plays a role in the lives of many people who experience mental health difficulties. Therefore, it is crucial to approach conversations about mental health with cultural sensitivity, respect, and extra caution, taking into account the beliefs and practices that individuals hold regarding mental health.

In conclusion, it is important to strike a balance between cultural beliefs and practices and the need for appropriate mental health care. This balanced approach can help bridge the gap between traditional beliefs and modern mental health care practices. Approaching mental health discussions with cultural sensitivity and respect encourages a more inclusive view of mental well-being that accepts various methods of coping and support, including those rooted in cultural and religious practices. This holistic approach can facilitate better understanding and foster an environment where individuals feel comfortable seeking both traditional and clinical forms of support for their mental health concerns.

***

Joahna Magbanua, RPm, RGC, is an assistant professor at Western Philippines University. She is a registered psychometrician and registered guidance counselor. As an educator, clinician, and researcher, she is passionate about sharing her knowledge and expertise to raise awareness and promote mental health and well-being in the community.