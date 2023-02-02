Technical Education and Skills and Development Authority (TESDA) Palawan in partnership with the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (NICA) at Palawan Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (PTF-ELCAC) has conducted a “Communist Terrorist Group” Problem and Security Awareness Seminar to its public and private stakeholders last January 31.

TESDA Director Vivian E. Abueva underscored the importance of awareness among their partners on the threats posed by the internal conflict to their facilities and programs.

“Everybody must be oriented sa mga terrorist act, but then ang maganda sa Palawan ay wala ng masyadong problem sa mga NPA, kasama na rin natin ang mga dating miyembro nito na nagbalik-loob at nakikipagtulungan sa ating mga gawain. Hoping na magkaroon talaga tayo ng sustainable na development for them para hindi na rin malihis ang mga landas at bumalik sa pagrerebelde,” she said.

The agency also expressed their gratitude to the provincial government for its support to thei activities.

After the training, the agency gave out the awards for the Best TESDA Recognized Community Base Trainers.

